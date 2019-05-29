Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Thai investor 'Bob' accused of drugging and sexually assaulting woman at 'Burning Sun' club

Thai national and wealthy investor 'Bob' has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at the 'Burning Sun' club.

According to MBC's 'News Today', police are investigating Bob for drugging and assaulting a woman in December of last year at 'Burning Sun'. He's also alleged to be a close associate of YG Entertainment with connections to label head Yang Hyun Suk and former employee Mr. Kim.

A victim going by A claimed she drank alcohol given to her by Bob and lost consciousness only to find herself in a hotel room alone with him. She stated, "He grabbed me by the neck and slammed my head into the bed. He wouldn't let go of my neck. He covered my mouth with both of his hands and pushed me down." An alleged witness has also claimed to have seen former YG Entertainment employee Mr. Kim follow Bob and the unconscious woman outside of 'Burning Sun'.


Mr. Kim told police during investigations, "I stayed at the gathering," denying he had any part in the alleged sexual assault. Bob is currently staying in Thailand and seems to be ignoring inquiries by South Korean police. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

kagayakugucci3,093 pts 24 days ago
24 days ago

When a man facilitates prostitution, he proves that he sees women not as full human beings equal to him, but as a commodity to be traded and used by men. As a result, he naturally doesn't have trouble doing business with men that rape women either. Couple that with feeling comfortable to openly admit how he fell in love with a 13 year old child, and we can conclude that YG likely has no issues with underage prostitution either. Just think of how many victims there are thanks to these greedy men. The only chance ordinary people have to attempt to stop them is to go after their money. Boycotting YG is a necessity if we want to see anyone being held accountable.

sarangyy19 pts 24 days ago
24 days ago

Also known as Chavanos Rattakul, CEO of Origin Food and the director of St. Andrew’s International School (don't get the anonymous Mr. Bob when he's already outed)

