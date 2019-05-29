Thai investor 'Bob' accused of drugging and sexually assaulting woman at 'Burning Sun' club

Thai national and wealthy investor 'Bob' has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at the 'Burning Sun' club.



According to MBC's 'News Today', police are investigating Bob for drugging and assaulting a woman in December of last year at 'Burning Sun'. He's also alleged to be a close associate of YG Entertainment with connections to label head Yang Hyun Suk and former employee Mr. Kim.



A victim going by A claimed she drank alcohol given to her by Bob and lost consciousness only to find herself in a hotel room alone with him. She stated, "He grabbed me by the neck and slammed my head into the bed. He wouldn't let go of my neck. He covered my mouth with both of his hands and pushed me down." An alleged witness has also claimed to have seen former YG Entertainment employee Mr. Kim follow Bob and the unconscious woman outside of 'Burning Sun'.



Mr. Kim told police during investigations, "I stayed at the gathering," denying he had any part in the alleged sexual assault. Bob is currently staying in Thailand and seems to be ignoring inquiries by South Korean police.



Stay tuned for updates.