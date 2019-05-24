'Snowpiercer' director Bong Joon Ho's new work 'Parasite' distributed in 192 countries, highest record for any Korean film

Top Korean director Bong Joon Ho's newest work 'Parasite', currently competing at the '2019 Cannes Film Festival', has been pre-distributed to a total of 192 different countries ahead of its worldwide premiere.

This is the highest record for any Korean film in history, beating out the previous record for 176 countries set in 2016 by 'The Handmaiden'. Bong Joon Ho's hit film 'Snowpiercer' from 2013 also holds an impressive record of being distributed to a total of 167 countries.

Starring 'Snowpiercer's Song Kang Ho as well as Lee Sun Gyun, Jo Yeo Jung, Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam, Jang Hye Jin, and more, 'Parasite' tells the story of two very different Korean families who become intertwined in a series of mysterious incidents. After its premiere in Korea this May 30, 'Parasite' is expected to premiere in various continents including Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and more from June through December.



Check out the official trailer for 'Parasite', above.