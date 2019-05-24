Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 days ago

'Snowpiercer' director Bong Joon Ho's new work 'Parasite' distributed in 192 countries, highest record for any Korean film

AKP STAFF

Top Korean director Bong Joon Ho's newest work 'Parasite', currently competing at the '2019 Cannes Film Festival', has been pre-distributed to a total of 192 different countries ahead of its worldwide premiere. 

This is the highest record for any Korean film in history, beating out the previous record for 176 countries set in 2016 by 'The Handmaiden'. Bong Joon Ho's hit film 'Snowpiercer' from 2013 also holds an impressive record of being distributed to a total of 167 countries.

Starring 'Snowpiercer's Song Kang Ho as well as Lee Sun Gyun, Jo Yeo Jung, Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam, Jang Hye Jin, and more, 'Parasite' tells the story of two very different Korean families who become intertwined in a series of mysterious incidents. After its premiere in Korea this May 30, 'Parasite' is expected to premiere in various continents including Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and more from June through December. 

Check out the official trailer for 'Parasite', above. 

  1. Choi Woo Sik
  2. Jo Yeo Jung
  3. Lee Sun Gyun
  4. Park So Dam
hohliu6,156 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

I watched Handmaiden in a dramatics movie screening. It means the whole stage were made to involve all audience in characters. Every audience will be given a character name, a role name and costume suggestion. Everyone need to be in costume to be allowed entry. As the moment they step into the cinema, they become one of the characters.

Handmaiden has a Silence theme. So there were no noise allowed. Everyone can only whisper but no one could speak aloud. The Cinema was decorated to look like a Age old Mansion....it was magical. The ushers were dressed in Korean traditional maid outfit.

Food was part of the experience. The food was Korean Bento meal. During the screening of the film, there were also life actors that will re-enact each screen in silence. It was visually breathtaking.

One of the Best Cinema experience I had.

I hope Parasite will be selected one day for this viewing experience some day....

Joanne_Smith348 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

Kudos to being invited to the Cannes Film Festival! Anxiously awaiting the eng subbed version of this to become available online.

