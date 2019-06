Cosmic Girls are paired up with their very own roommates in their latest set of 'Green' version comeback teaser photos!



In the sunny, outdoor comeback images, the Cosmic Girls members brighten up the mood with their natural, sisterly bonds, pulling off lovely summer styles in red and white sundresses.

Cosmic Girls will be making a comeback this June 4 with their first ever special seasonal album, 'For The Summer'. Can't wait for more gorgeous teasers from Cosmic Girls!