BTS give a hint of all the goodies to come at '2019 FESTA' in a trailer video!

Can't wait for all of the BTS goodness to come with this year's annual 'BTS FESTA'? Then you can check out what all awaits with this year's festivities in a newly released trailer video, above!

According to the trailer, fans can expect all of the traditional 'FESTA' events from the '2019 FESTA' coming up including BTS's annual profile photoshoot, family portrait photoshoots, and fun choreography videos. In addition, there will be a a special BTS photo collection 18/19 released in sync with 'FESTA', plus a piano version of "Euphoria" by Jin..??

All this and more leads up to BTS's highly-anticipated 5th 'Muster', coming up from this June 15-16 in Busan and from this June 22-23 in Seoul. What are you looking forward to the most for '2019 FESTA'?