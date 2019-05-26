YoonA releases sentimental black and white teaser photos for her special album 'A Walk To Remember'

Girls' Generation's YoonA is ready to welcome a sentimental "Summer Night" with you in her latest set of teaser photos.

As previously reported, the idol will be releasing a special album titled 'A Walk To Remember' in light of her upcoming birthday. Containing a total of 5 tracks including title track "Summer Night", 'A Walk To Remember' will be released this May 30 at 6 PM KST, both online and offline.

YoonA's title track "Summer Night" is a soft, acoustic ballad, comparing a pair of lovers to a gentle, summery night. Fall for YoonA even more with her new set of teaser images, below!