Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 days ago

YoonA releases sentimental black and white teaser photos for her special album 'A Walk To Remember'

Girls' Generation's YoonA is ready to welcome a sentimental "Summer Night" with you in her latest set of teaser photos.

As previously reported, the idol will be releasing a special album titled 'A Walk To Remember' in light of her upcoming birthday. Containing a total of 5 tracks including title track "Summer Night", 'A Walk To Remember' will be released this May 30 at 6 PM KST, both online and offline. 

YoonA's title track "Summer Night" is a soft, acoustic ballad, comparing a pair of lovers to a gentle, summery night. Fall for YoonA even more with her new set of teaser images, below!

  1. YoonA
BlueLuz1s417 pts 27 days ago 0
27 days ago

Not my favorite photoshoot, but I wish her good luck, I think she should hire a better stylist and photographer,soon, she should hire a professional American make-up artist too.

Msck_B3yonce120 pts 27 days ago 0
27 days ago

The black and white photos are so artistic, but her black&white photos does not look so good, the photographer did a bad job, Yoona's poses look tired, she needs to be the Yoona who was with incredible, powerful, subliminal, passionate, exquisite and artistic poses, Before she gave a lot of real artistic poses.

We know Yoona is beautiful but again a photo-shoot with her boring bare face, sorry!!! but the overweight on her face makes her look more tired and older, she looked prettier with a thin face, She should take care of her beauty, she really needs a better makeup artist and also should use more more more makeup especially for her eyes, she has beautiful eyes but her eyes need to be highlighted, and needs a new hair color with LONG hair too. this is her back as an artist kpop again. The image is very important in this artistic area. She is more than 12 years in the music and kdrama/film industry and has really neglected her own beauty and image lately, I hope she can listen to the opinion of western kpop fans or her Western fans, not only the opinion of her Korean or Asian fans.

