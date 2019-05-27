D-Crunch asks 'Are You Ready?' with high-energy MV for comeback single

D-Crunch is back with new single "Are You Ready?"!





The group released their second mini album 'M0527' on May 27, including the title track "Are You Ready?", which was directly written and composed by the members and arranged by rookie producer Bull$EyE. The title track boasts an impressive and energetic hip-hop sound, complete with addictiverap verses boasts the members' rhyming talents.



Meanwhile, since their last release, the boys held seven showcases across Asia, starting off Kuala Lumpur. They also received first place at the 'Dream Star Audition,' which was held at Maihama Ampitheater in Tokyo last March.

Check out the full music video for "Are You Ready?" above!