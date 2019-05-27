Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

62

7

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 26 days ago

D-Crunch asks 'Are You Ready?' with high-energy MV for comeback single

AKP STAFF

D-Crunch is back with new single "Are You Ready?"!


The group released their second mini album 'M0527' on May 27, including the title track "Are You Ready?", which was directly written and composed by the members and arranged by rookie producer Bull$EyE. The title track boasts an impressive and energetic hip-hop sound, complete with addictiverap verses boasts the members' rhyming talents. 

Meanwhile, since their last release, the boys held seven showcases across Asia, starting off Kuala Lumpur. They also received first place at the 'Dream Star Audition,' which was held at Maihama Ampitheater in Tokyo last March.

Check out the full music video for "Are You Ready?" above!

  1. D-Crunch
9 3,091 Share 90% Upvoted

8

She_her_her124 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago

Great sound , upbeat, and exciting "bouncy" vocals plus colorful visuals.

Share

6

Ricu2,305 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago

Omg, how did I miss the fact that they'd have a comeback? I feel like I've read about it at one point but it completely slipped my mind. Shame on me!

Anyway, D-Crunch is amazing and this is a great comeback! ^^ I love the song!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,379
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,655

allkpop in your Inbox