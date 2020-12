Super Junior has dropped their first set of teaser images.

The group is coming back with their 10th album 'The Renaissance'. The album also celebrates the group's 15th anniversary, and they're ready to show their fans what they're made of. The first set of teasers features Leeteuk, Donghae, and Siwon, and gives fans a bit of a glimpse of what the concept will be like.

Check out both teaser images above and below and stay tuned for Super Junior's comeback with 'The Renaissance'.