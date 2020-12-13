1

Posted by jennywill 26 minutes ago

Ailee featured on American documentary project 'Silent Night-A Song for the World'

Ailee showcased her voice to the world.

USA's The CW featured Ailee as part of their 'Silent Night - A Song for the World'. The documentary project was aimed to once again shine the light on what the meaning of the song was, and various artists such as Kelly ClarksonJoss Stone, and more were featured. Ailee sang the Korean version of "Silent Night" as well as her own single "Sweater" from back in December.

The episode will air again on the 23rd on 'The CW', and also play worldwide in England, Italy, Austria, New Zealand, and more.

9AF2,111 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

She is so pretty and has one of the best voices in the music industry. Not just in Korea but anywhere.

Share

-2

jason23-66 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

Her voice is ok. Not the best.

Share

