Ailee featured on American documentary project 'Silent Night-A Song for the World'

Ailee showcased her voice to the world.

USA's The CW featured Ailee as part of their 'Silent Night - A Song for the World'. The documentary project was aimed to once again shine the light on what the meaning of the song was, and various artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, and more were featured. Ailee sang the Korean version of "Silent Night" as well as her own single "Sweater" from back in December.

The episode will air again on the 23rd on 'The CW', and also play worldwide in England, Italy, Austria, New Zealand, and more.