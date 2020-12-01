18

Posted by AmieAmore

Sojung opens about the difficulties in promoting after Ladies' Code's tragic accident

Sojung, a member of Ladies' Code that stopped activities after a tragic accident that took the lives of EunB and RiSe, confessed her difficulties. 

In the new episode of JTBC's 'Sing Again,' which aired on November 30th, Sojung made an appearance.

Sojung came on the show as singer number 11 with the title 'A singer who can't smile.' She stood on stage in nervousness as she began singing the song "The Flight" by In Jae Bum. Sojung received an 'ALL Again' vote as all the judges voted for her. The 'ALL Again' vote means all the judges pressed the 'Again' button as they wanted Sojung to sing again. After finishing the song, she couldn't help but shed the tears she was holding back.

During the interview, Sojung confessed, "We did promote after the accident, but the emptiness on stage was too great. I began to think, 'Am I allowed to smile?' I tried to give the fans and viewers joy and happiness, but they would look at us with pity. So I felt I shouldn't smile."

Lastly, she revealed she is going through therapy and still taking medication to get over her difficulties.

The judges gave her a round of applause and supported her for sharing her difficulties and her courage to overcome it.

Meanwhile, 'Sing Again' is a show introducing the singers who were not able to be recognized by the world or a singer who was once famous but became forgotten. This audition show is designed to give these artists a second chance in their music careers. 

  1. Ladies' Code
  2. Sojung
nooDLes15493 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

I do miss their funky, quirky music but it's hard to do when 2 of the members tragically died, and in Sojung's case, on her birthday.

Ohboy6914,229 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Beautiful performance. My heart goes out to her (and other LC members).

