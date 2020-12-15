Red Velvet gearing up for a comeback?

Some netizens think that Red Velvet have been dropping hints for their comeback, which might be sooner than expected!

First, some fans pointed out that symbols reminiscent of Red Velvet were spotted in Taeyeon's recent comeback teasers. Below, in the picture frames behind Taeyeon, you can see a nighttime theme park scene, as well as a photograph of a field of daisies.

Red Velvet's theme park is a repetitive symbol in many of their music.

While in the past, Red Velvet members have posted photos of daisies without much explanation.

Then, recently, Red Velvet member Joy received a gift from a PD whom she worked with during SBS's 'Handsome Tigers'. In the card, the PD said, "Always dress warm, and best of luck preparing for your comeback..."

In another recent Instagram update, Red Velvet's Seulgi showed off her brand new hair style.

Finally, staff member who works with Red Velvet also recently posted on SNS, "Our first outdoor shoot in a while."

Do you think Red Velvet may be gearing up for a winter comeback?