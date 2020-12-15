Go behind the scenes with Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, & more as the cast and crew bring the new Netflix original K-thriller series 'Sweet Home' to life

The brand new, highly-anticipated Netflix original K-thriller series 'Sweet Home' premieres this weekend!

Ahead of the worldwide reveal later on December 18, 'Sweet Home' has released a behind-the-scenes film featuring interviews with the director, the lead cast members, and more, working together to bring the fantastical and thrilling world of 'Sweet Home' came to life.

The story of 'Sweet Home' begins when an ordinary high schooler named Hyun Soo, played by Song Kang, moves into an apartment complex. There, he encounters mysterious and terrifying events. The action-packed, monster-fighting thriller features stars like Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, and more, partnering up with renowned director Lee Eung Bok of 'Goblin' and 'Mr. Sunshine'.

In this latest behind-the-scenes film above, viewers can get an in-depth look into the imaginary world and setting of 'Sweet Home' as humanity faces terrifying new challenges both inside the confines of the apartment complex, and out in the rest of the world.

Will you be tuning in to Netflix's 'Sweet Home' this weekend?