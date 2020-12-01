4

News
Posted by beansss 16 minutes ago

Rain & J.Y. Park to make their unit debut on New Year's Day

According to media outlet reports on December 1, legendary stars Rain and J.Y. Park will be making their special unit debut on New Year's Day!

Previously, the news of Rain and J.Y. Park's collaboration unit debut sparked massive curiosity among fans, as J.Y. Park is known for being Rain's one and only mentor. 

In addition to making their duo debut on New Year's Day, Rain and J.Y. Park also plan on greeting viewers on the January 1 live broadcast of KBS 1TV's 'AM Plaza' to promote their new album. Typically, KBS1's 'AM Plaza' delivers useful life hacks and tips for viewers, airing every morning at 8:25 AM KST. 

Stay tuned for even more details on Rain and J.Y. Park's unit debut!

