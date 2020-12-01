Pentagon's Yeo One to go into quarantine for 14-days following overlapping routes with a COVID19 carrier

On December 1, Cube Entertainment released an official statement to update fans regarding the COVID19 test results of the Pentagon members.

According to Cube, Pentagon's member Yeo One was recently notified that he may have crossed paths with a COVID19 carrier. As a result, Yeo One underwent testing and received negative results as of November 28. However, per the disease control and prevention department's COVID19 guidelines, Yeo One will be remain in a period of self-quarantine for 14-days.

In addition, the rest of the Pentagon members also underwent testing as a precautionary measure, and all of their results have returned negative. Previously, Cube Entertainment also announced the postponement of Pentagon's online concert due to COVID19 related circumstances.

Read the agency's full statement below.