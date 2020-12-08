"Oh My Girl definitely deserved an award," Netizens wonder why these four groups didn't receive any awards at the '2020 MAMA'

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)' took place on December 6th in which many artists were able to take home awards.

Of course, there were those who were not able to take home any award but attended the ceremony. Netizens began discussing in an online community about the four idol groups who attended the 2020 MAMA but did not receive any awards.

(G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, and The Boyz were the four groups many netizens were surprised to see not receive an award at this year's MAMA. Many netizens stated they thought these groups would take at least one award home.

Netizens commented, "Didn't Oh My Girl do well with their comeback? I thought their album was really good," "MAMA invites artists and doesn't give them awards," "Oh My Girl definitely deserved an award this year," "The artists just attend and perform so they can build up experience," "Oh My Girl and (G)I-DLE should have gotten an award," "They shouldn't invite the groups if they aren't going to give them an award," and "I'm surprised a JYP artist didn't get anything."