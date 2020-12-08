BTS members explain how they put their heart and soul into the album 'BE'

BTS members explained how they put their heart and soul into the new album 'BE.'



On December 8th, BTS uploaded a video on their official YouTube channel in which the members sat down to review their new album, which was released on November 20th.



The album 'BE' received much love around the world as it topped major music charts in South Korea and overseas, including the U.S. Billboard's main album and single charts. This album is meaningful to the members as it is their first album the group self-produced. All seven members actively participated in the album's overall production, from planning, organizing, designing, and even directing the music video.



The group divided themselves into two groups to talk about the new album more intimately. Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook chose "Life Goes On" as well as "Blue & Grey" as their favorite songs.





Jin revealed, "We wanted to share many memories with many people," and Jungkook explained, "The moment I heard this album, I thought it was a good thing that this album was created."



J-Hope energetically explained, "This is the best album! starting from the tracks to the album package and the content inside" and asked the fans to listen to the songs a lot. He then explained, "This the album that has our heart and soul, so we feel much affection to it the more we look at it. It's a very precious album."



V then gave his review and said, "I think this album came out the best. The best part is that you can see so many various photos in one album." He explained, "This time, the photocards are not random, but all of them were included in the album. That's the best part."



RM explained he liked the album because it has a lot of his writing, saying, "Personally, I like that it has a lot of my writing."



Jimin then said a word to SUGA, who is still recovering after his shoulder surgery, "SUGA has to come out from his room. To be honest, we were able to go to the Grammys thanks to him, but it really hurts my heart that he's stuck in his room. I miss you."



RM gave the album 8 out of 10 and explained, "the 2 points are for the future. We will fill in the rest of the points together."



Jimin explained, "If I were to receive the album as a fan, I think I can see how much heart and soul was put into the album starting from the lyrics to the song. This is an album I can't fathom to evaluate."



V gave a grade of 200, saying, "I want to give 200 because we made it together."





