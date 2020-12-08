VOTE: Which Female Group Spotlight Performance Is The Best?

Arirang K-Pop's "Simply K-Pop Spotlight" showcases some of the most dynamic performance stages in K-Pop! For years now, we've seen some now-legendary groups perform at the Simply K-Pop stage and give us a wide range and variety of performances, but out of these performances- just which ones are the best? Here's the definitive ranking for the top 10 most viewed Simply K-Pop female artist stages. You voted BTS as your favorite artist for "Best Male Spotlight Performance," but what about the lovely ladies of K-Pop?



Vote in the poll below for which female spotlight performance you thought was the best and deserves the title of "Best Female Spotlight Performance."



10. woo!ah! + Payday - Woo!ah!

Coming in at number 10 is the cute and charismatic group, Woo!ah!. The group performed "woo!ah! and "Payday" for this special spotlight performance. Upbeat, playful, and charming, Woo!ah! is a team of rookies that's definitely on the groups to watch list. Check out this fun and bubbly showcase!

9. Fantasy + Playing House - Pink Fantasy

Inspired heavily by Disney, Pink Fantasy's spotlight stage consisted of "Fantasy," an Alice In Wonderland themed performance and "Playing House," a Snow White inspired performance. The vocal performance is out of this world, and the on-stage theatrics of the fairytale-inspired inclusions are a nice touch!

8. TOKTOK + Pinky Star (RUN) - GWSN

It takes a powerful girl group to show up in all satin outfits and rock a choreography. Luckily that's exactly what GWSN did in their spotlight performance of "TOKTOK" and "Pinky Star (Run)." This girl group has been on the circuit for about 2 years now, and their cutesy charm is to die for! Pay extra attention to the awesome rap performances!

7. Wonderland + BOOM BOOM - ANS

ANS ramps up on the sexy appeal with their performance of "Wonderland" and "BOOM BOOM." Both songs encourage fans to enjoy life and live it to the fullest with no regrets. Both tracks on this stage are upbeat and playful. It's impossible not to dance along! These girls know how to have fun on stage.

6. Colors + Butterfly - LOONA

LOONA has since seen a lot of success since this performance spotlight (another reason to subscribe and watch Simply K-Pop's Spotlights!), and this is a nice look into their past. You can really see the hard work they put in on every live performance the group does, and the two performances of "Colors" and "Butterfly" are no exception. The group's synchronization is no joke!

5. Tag Me (@Me) + Hello - Weeekly

This group just won a huge award at MAMA 2020, and for a good reason! Weeekly is growing fast, and if you want to hop onto their fandom before it explodes, I recommend doing so now. Watch this performance of "Tag Me (@Me)" and "Hello" to see their adorable charms, and you'll understand why they won so big this year! Before you know it, you'll be listening to Weeekly weekly.

4. Love Is Over + BIM BAM BUM - Rocket Punch

Another relatively new group that's taking off is Rocket Punch! These sassy and charismatic members are great at strong, bad girl concepts and it translates great into their live performance stage. "Love Is Over" and "BIM BAM BUM" shows the group's cardinal strength is their duality. What do you think of this stage in comparison to the rest?

3. Dear + BOCA - Dreamcatcher

A little different from the typical K-Pop girl group sound, Dreamcatcher relies on heavy vocals and rock-inspired instrumentals. "BOCA" is a great example of a different showcase of skills that's not necessarily cookie cutter for female groups. "Dear" is classic in sound and style, but vocally blow many groups out of the water in comparison.

2. Like This + SO BAD - STAYC

This ultra sought-after debut finally came! "STAYC" is one of K-Pop's newest girl groups, but their spotlight stage garnered the second most views ever! STAYC is upbeat, bubbly, and insanely visual with a compelling live performance for both 'Like This" and "SO BAD."

1. UNTOUCHABLE + LA DI DA - EVERGLOW

Topping the list at most-viewed is EVERGLOW! Though EVERGLOW only debuted last year, their incredible singles have been skyrocketing them to international acclaim quickly. These two stages for "UNTOUCHABLE" and "LA DI DA" display the group's strengths in performance and visuals extraordinarily well.



[Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Arirang.]