BTS win #1 + Performances from December 11th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, IZ*ONE came back with "Panorama", ONEWE made a comeback with "A Book in Memory", Ghost9 returned with "W.ALL", Ben made her comeback with "Lonely Night", and Classmate came back with "Four Seasons".

As for the winners, BTS and NCT U were the nominees, but it was BTS' "Dynamite" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!

Performers also included NCT UENHYPENaespaLOONAWoo!ah!BAE173Bling BlingP1HarmonyMomoland2ZCooingE'LASTSTAYC, and DKB. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: IZ*ONE


COMEBACK: ONEWE


COMEBACK: Ghost9


COMEBACK: Ben


COMEBACK: Classmate


NCT U


ENHYPEN


aespa


LOONA


Woo!ah!


BAE173


Bling Bling


P1Harmony


Momoland


2Z


Cooing


E'LAST


STAYC


DKB


rania43,969 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Dynamite 27th win 🥳 the song achievement is just crazyyyyyy

How can a 4 month old song block all these new releases, even LGO 😅

jpopkings-17,623 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

