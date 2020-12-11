BTS win #1 + Performances from December 11th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, IZ*ONE came back with "Panorama", ONEWE made a comeback with "A Book in Memory", Ghost9 returned with "W.ALL", Ben made her comeback with "Lonely Night", and Classmate came back with "Four Seasons".



As for the winners, BTS and NCT U were the nominees, but it was BTS' "Dynamite" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!



Performers also included NCT U, ENHYPEN, aespa, LOONA, Woo!ah!, BAE173, Bling Bling, P1Harmony, Momoland, 2Z, Cooing, E'LAST, STAYC, and DKB.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE







==

COMEBACK: ONEWE







==

COMEBACK: Ghost9







==

COMEBACK: Ben







==

COMEBACK: Classmate







===

NCT U







==

ENHYPEN







==

aespa







==

LOONA







==

Woo!ah!







==

BAE173







==

Bling Bling







==

P1Harmony







==

Momoland







==

2Z







==

Cooing







==

E'LAST







==

STAYC







==

DKB







===