Netizens think Red Velvet's Yeri looks even prettier without makeup

Netizens are awed by Red Velvet's Yeri's natural beauty.



On December 2nd, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting Yeri's bare face. The original poster wrote, "This is Yeri's bare face (with just her lip makeup on) and I genuinely think she looks prettier without any makeup."

Netizens have been reacting positively towards the post, stating:

"I think Yeri's era was when she first debuted with light makeup looks."

"I love her baby face in those live streams<3"

"She is a natural beauty. Her facial features are literally perfect"

"Omg reminds me of 'Ice Cream Cake' era"

"She looks good in her stage makeup too"





What do you think?

