6

4

News
Posted by olmal 21 minutes ago

Netizens think Red Velvet's Yeri looks even prettier without makeup

AKP STAFF

Netizens are awed by Red Velvet's Yeri's natural beauty. 

On December 2nd, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting Yeri's bare face. The original poster wrote, "This is Yeri's bare face (with just her lip makeup on) and I genuinely think she looks prettier without any makeup."

Netizens have been reacting positively towards the post, stating:

"I think Yeri's era was when she first debuted with light makeup looks." 

"I love her baby face in those live streams<3"

"She is a natural beauty. Her facial features are literally perfect"

"Omg reminds me of 'Ice Cream Cake' era"

"She looks good in her stage makeup too"


What do you think?

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Yeri
2 892 Share 60% Upvoted

0

sejun-the-great1,984 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

She's definitely a natural beauty! Yeri can rock any look TBH, but she looks AMAZING when she has a natural look on! Her visuals are so underrated, and I'm really happy they're getting appreciated more!

Share

0

patodydeman1 pt 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Honestly she looks pretty in both but for some reason she just rocks the natural side better

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
7 hours ago   47   9,135

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND