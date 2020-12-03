Netizens think Red Velvet's Yeri looks even prettier without makeup

Netizens are awed by Red Velvet's Yeri's natural beauty.
On December 2nd, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting Yeri's bare face. The original poster wrote, "This is Yeri's bare face (with just her lip makeup on) and I genuinely think she looks prettier without any makeup."
Netizens have been reacting positively towards the post, stating:
"I think Yeri's era was when she first debuted with light makeup looks."
"I love her baby face in those live streams<3"
"She is a natural beauty. Her facial features are literally perfect"
"Omg reminds me of 'Ice Cream Cake' era"
"She looks good in her stage makeup too"
What do you think?
Log in to comment