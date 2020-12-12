aespa's Karina sends netizens into a frenzy with her new hairstyle

Netizens are loving the new hairstyle of asepa's Karina.



On the December 11th episode of 'Music Bank', leader Karina captured netizens' hearts with her hairstyle for the performance of "Black Mamba". Karina is seen rocking wispy bangs, showing off her visual. Netizens showered her with compliments, saying:

"Wow, she should have debuted with the bangs. Stunning!"

"She looks like she is the AI avatar lol"

"I can see why SME chose her. Her vibes and visual are just ethereal"

"Omg for me it was the ending fairy shot. I'm dead."

"I think she is the prettiest female idol I've seen in years.."

"She looks better in the video but I'm going to stan regardless lol"



Check out her fan cam in case you missed their performance. How are you liking her with bangs?