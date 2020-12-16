10

2

News
Posted by AmieAmore 44 minutes ago

Netizens praise NCT's new member Sungchan for being handsome, tall, and good at dancing

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment's boy group NCT successfully released their 'RESONANCE' album series as the group climbs up in their popularity.

This year, the group had two additional members join NCT, making the largest K-Pop boy group with 23 members. When the two new members were introduced, Sungchan received attention for his good looks.

Recently, one netizen took notice of the member and praised his handsomeness on an online community. Since then, more netizens joined in on the conversation and shared their compliments about the new member.

Netizens commented, "His physique is surreal," "He's good at dancing and he's good looking," "He's adorable too," I'm part of a different fandom but I think he's super good-looking," "I think Sungchan joined NCT well and was able to fit in seamlessly," "I think he's the best looking in the K-Pop industry, he'll hit his prime probably in the next year or two." and "He's super cute, but he's really tall too, he's 184 cm (6'1")."

  1. NCT
  2. Sungchan
4 1,411 Share 83% Upvoted

0

lovejoyrevel289 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

this man is fine in all aspects periodt T-T

Share

0

lovethykpop1486 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Good for him. Being tall can really hinder someone’s dancing. I’m 6’1 and used to dance. I sometimes felt like I had to work twice as hard to stay in control of my long ass limbs lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND