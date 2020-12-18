Netizens debate if BLACKPINK's Jisoo has the face fit for an actress or an idol

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has been known as the oldest member of the group and has received much love for her beauty.

She had gained much attention even before her debut as she appeared in various music videos such as Epik High's "Spoiler" and "Happen Ending," where she showed intricate facial expressions expressing the emotions of a breakup.

One netizen uploaded in an online community a question asking if Jisoo's face is more fit to be an actress or a female idol, to which numerous netizens gave their opinions.

The netizen who created the post stated Jisoo looks more fit to be an actress, but there have been mixed opinions from other netizens.





Netizens commented, "She's super pretty, so she has the face to fit anything she does," "If you look at her stage photos, she definitely has the face to be an idol, but I don't know," "She looks more like an actress," "She's so pretty," "She looks like an actress in music videos or films but looks completely different on stage, so I say both," "Honestly, to be an actress, acting skills are more important than the face," and "I think she's more of an actress face because I think she's pretty on stage all dolled up, but she looks super pretty in those airport photos when she has minimum to no makeup on."