Posted by KayRosa 19 minutes ago

GFriend's Umji reassures fans with her first update since the news of her leg injury

AKP STAFF

GFriend's Umji has updated fans with a sweet message.

On December 13, Umji took to her Instagram Story and left a message for her fans regarding the news of her temporary halting of activities due to her legs. As reported, Umji was recently diagnosed with injury to her leg muscles and tendons, and she was recommended to sit out her schedules for the time being.

For her fans, she wrote: 

"You were all frightened in the morning, right Buddy? I really didn't feel good because you all might have been shocked due to this unforeseen injury. But except for the legs and for the fact that I cannot appear on end-of-the-year shows (which I am really sad about), I am very, very healthy, so don't worry too much!!! Please wait just a little bit! I will really try my best to recover soon and return to you all in a healthy state. Pro!Mise! I probably can't see you Buddy on stage but T_T I will diligently appear in all other occasions, so don't be too sad."

Get well soon, Umji!

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  2. Umji
