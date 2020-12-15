MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa to feature in Uhm Jung Hwa's comeback single 'Hopin'

According to reports on December 15, Refund Sisters members Uhm Jung Hwa and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa will be working together once again.

Insider reports say that MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa will be a featuring artist in veteran singer Uhm Jung Hwa's upcoming comeback single, "Hopin". Earlier this week, Uhm Jung Hwa solidified news of her solo comeback by dropping a teaser image, labeled with the date December 22.

This marks Uhm Jung Hwa's first official solo music release in approximately 3 months. Are you looking forward to Uhm Jung Hwa x Hwa Sa?