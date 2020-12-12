3

Umji to sit out from GFriend schedules due to pain in her leg

GFriend's Umji will be sitting out of GFriend promotions for the time being.

According to Source Music, Umji recently felt pain in her leg and went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with injury to her leg muscles and tendons. The doctor recommended full rest along with her treatment for her recovery, and so she will be sitting out of any schedules that impact her leg. Source Music stated that starting today, GFriend will be doing their promotions mostly as a 5-member group until Umji recovers.

Get better soon, Umji.

