BLACKPINK becomes the first Korean YouTube channel to receive a ruby button surpassing 50 million subscribers

BLACKPINK became the first Korean YouTube channel to receive a ruby button.

The girl group surpassed 50 million subscribers on October 5th, becoming the first Korean YouTube channel to achieve this milestone.

This award is presented differently from the other YouTube play buttons as YouTube will create a specialized award that fits the channel; therefore, the shape and form of the award vary for different YouTubers.

On November 30th, a video titled 'BLACKPINK - THE INVITATION' was uploaded on their channel, giving a sneak peek of the award.

Dated to be delivered on December 3rd, the award is stirring up quite the curiosity of fans. Already many netizens are asking if they will be able to see BLACKPINK unboxing their custom play button.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's YouTube channel currently has 53.8 million subscribers and is currently the number 1 YouTube channel with the most subscribers in South Korea.