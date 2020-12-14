'Vogue Korea' denies that Tiffany's 'What's In My Bag' is an ad

'Vogue Korea' denied that Tiffany Young's 'What's In My Bag' was an ad.

During Tiffany's 'What's In My Bag', the brand Valentino appeared so many times that even the 'Vogue Korea' staff during the filming laughed about the clip sounding like an ad. Tiffany laughed it off and said it was just a brand that she's loved since she was younger. However, suspicions continued as 'back ads' are currently a big issue in the industry. Netizens pointed out that Valentino had previously done viral marketing through Tiffany before, and that this could be an extension.

However, 'Vogue Korea' said wittily, "It's good for Vogue if we get ads, too. But this episode was just through Tiffany's own personal items~" to fend off any accusations about ads.

