Posted by jennywill 2 hours ago

'Vogue Korea' denies that Tiffany's 'What's In My Bag' is an ad

'Vogue Korea' denied that Tiffany Young's 'What's In My Bag' was an ad.

During Tiffany's 'What's In My Bag', the brand Valentino appeared so many times that even the 'Vogue Korea' staff during the filming laughed about the clip sounding like an ad. Tiffany laughed it off and said it was just a brand that she's loved since she was younger. However, suspicions continued as 'back ads' are currently a big issue in the industry. Netizens pointed out that Valentino had previously done viral marketing through Tiffany before, and that this could be an extension.

However, 'Vogue Korea' said wittily, "It's good for Vogue if we get ads, too. But this episode was just through Tiffany's own personal items~" to fend off any accusations about ads.

Check out the clip above.

Sarama190 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Tiffany clarified it within the same clip saying that netizens can understand it is not an ad as she has been wearing Valentino for a while now. In addition, she only has the purse and wallet. You couldn't see the picture of the shoes anyway. And, the wristband was a gift from Taeyeon.

She was also flashing her Mercedes' keys, why not claiming it's an ad for Mercedes?

jason23-112 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

She needs to smell my scent. I bet she would fall in love.

