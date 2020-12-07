27

7

News
Posted by AmieAmore 1 hour ago

Jessi coolly replies "I don't have time to do plastic surgery" to a rude comment left on her social media

AKP STAFF

Singer Jessi replied directly to a rude comment about plastic surgery.


On December 7th, Jessi posted various photos on her social media, fully dolled up for the camera. In the series of photos, the singer poses in front of the camera with a Burberry bag and clothing, boasting of her unique soft charisma.

One netizen left a comment saying, "Jessi, you're becoming more and more like a plastic surgery monster, stop doing plastic surgery," along with a few crying emoji. Although it seemed like the netizen was trying to express their concern, it was still a rude expression.

Jessi responded coolly to the comment saying, "I don't have time to get plastic surgery...." The other fans who saw the comment reacted, saying, "That's so rude," "Why is this person like this?" and "Did you think before commenting?"

Meanwhile, Jessi released her song 'Nunu Nana' in July and has engaged in various forms of music activities such as the Refund Sisters project on MBC's 'Hang Out With Yoo.' She is also being loved for the dynamic charms that she showed on various entertainment programs such as 'Sixth Sense,' 'Running Man,' and 'Law of the Jungle.'

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
8 5,079 Share 79% Upvoted

5

SICA.love609 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

She definitely doesn't have time for plastic surgery, but maybe time for fillers.

Share

1

shinoiki143 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

She has no place left on her body without plastic

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Chung Ha
BREAKING
Kim Chung Ha tests positive for COVID-19
14 hours ago   69   87,601
Kim Chung Ha
BREAKING
Kim Chung Ha tests positive for COVID-19
14 hours ago   69   87,601
Kim Chung Ha
BREAKING
Kim Chung Ha tests positive for COVID-19
14 hours ago   69   87,601
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
1 day ago   178   64,547

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND