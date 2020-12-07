Jessi coolly replies "I don't have time to do plastic surgery" to a rude comment left on her social media

Singer Jessi replied directly to a rude comment about plastic surgery.



On December 7th, Jessi posted various photos on her social media, fully dolled up for the camera. In the series of photos, the singer poses in front of the camera with a Burberry bag and clothing, boasting of her unique soft charisma.





One netizen left a comment saying, "Jessi, you're becoming more and more like a plastic surgery monster, stop doing plastic surgery," along with a few crying emoji. Although it seemed like the netizen was trying to express their concern, it was still a rude expression.



Jessi responded coolly to the comment saying, "I don't have time to get plastic surgery...." The other fans who saw the comment reacted, saying, "That's so rude," "Why is this person like this?" and "Did you think before commenting?"



Meanwhile, Jessi released her song 'Nunu Nana' in July and has engaged in various forms of music activities such as the Refund Sisters project on MBC's 'Hang Out With Yoo.' She is also being loved for the dynamic charms that she showed on various entertainment programs such as 'Sixth Sense,' 'Running Man,' and 'Law of the Jungle.'



