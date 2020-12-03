9

'Inkigayo' to proceed as normal this weekend

'Inkigayo' is preparing to air as normal this weekend.

On December 3, SBS' 'Inkigayo' announced all the crew members had tested negative for COVID-19. The network stated, "All the production team members tested negative for COVID-19. The show is scheduled to air on the 6th. We'll keep an eye on the situation with regards to COVID-19."

UP10TION's Bitto, who appeared on the November 29th episode of 'Inkigayo', was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, and SBS confirmed all the hosts would be getting tested as well.

'Inkigayo' will be airing on December 6 at 3:40PM KST with hosts NCT's JaehyunMONSTA X's Minhyuk, and April's Naeun.

