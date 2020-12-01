Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals most happy day & gives new hint about upcoming release

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon revealed when she was most happy recently and gave another hint about her upcoming release.



On December 1, Taeyeon responded to a question from fans on her Instagram story, and one fan asked, "The most happy day you've had recently?" The Girls' Generation member replied with a photo of herself with her fellow 'Amazing Saturday' panelist Shin Dong Yup. As fans know, Taeyeon and SHINee's Key recently joined tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' as fixed panelists, and it seems she had a great time during filming.



When another fan asked if she could give a little spoiler for her upcoming release, Taeyeon pointed to a white paper on the wall with the message "Merry Christmas" on it, raising expectations for a holiday-themed release.



Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon.



