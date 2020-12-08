9

Posted by AmieAmore 40 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua asks fans to refrain from traveling and to wear masks

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua expressed her frustrations as there is a surge of COVID19 patients in Korea and asked her fans to refrain from traveling outside.

On December 7th, (G)I-DLE member Shuhua held a live streaming session through the girl group's channel on the VLive app.

Shuhua explained, "The COVID19 situation has gotten very bad. Please, everyone, wear masks." Shuhua said to fans, "It's best if you don't go outside, but if you have to go outside, please wear masks and I hope you don't gather in large groups. The situation isn't too good. Let's really wake up."

Shuhua, who is from Taiwan, expressed her frustration by saying, "I can't even go home because of Corona."

After hearing Shuhua's concerns, fans replied, "She's so right," "I hope the situation gets better so that Shuhua can visit her home soon," and "It's so annoying when I see people who travel around."

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE released their single 'DUMDi DUMDi' in August of this year.

partyfan201312 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Well, I would like to only say that I truly agree here. Of course now is not the time to make any attempts to travel to somewhere at all. And also, as we are in the midst of a different looking holiday season right now, well, um, I would like to ALSO add that now is also not the time for big time holiday gatherings and dinners at all because of course it's just straight up obvious that we're STILL in a Coronavirus pandemic right now and it's just too risky for all of us to try and hold all of those events anyway. That, along with the traveling, can all wait until we finally see the ongoing pandemic end, guys. So, um, yeah, we all need to just mask up AND ALSO stay six feet apart from each other at the very least so that we all can get right back to normal a whole lot more faster. And oh yeah, one more thing. I think that everyone should stop being so defiant in trying to throw a big time wedding, going out for drinks, throwing a party, etc. because once again, now is not the time for all of that. Our health and safety are STILL way much more important than anything else out there right now.

