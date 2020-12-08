(G)I-DLE's Shuhua asks fans to refrain from traveling and to wear masks

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua expressed her frustrations as there is a surge of COVID19 patients in Korea and asked her fans to refrain from traveling outside.

On December 7th, (G)I-DLE member Shuhua held a live streaming session through the girl group's channel on the VLive app.



Shuhua explained, "The COVID19 situation has gotten very bad. Please, everyone, wear masks." Shuhua said to fans, "It's best if you don't go outside, but if you have to go outside, please wear masks and I hope you don't gather in large groups. The situation isn't too good. Let's really wake up."

Shuhua, who is from Taiwan, expressed her frustration by saying, "I can't even go home because of Corona."

After hearing Shuhua's concerns, fans replied, "She's so right," "I hope the situation gets better so that Shuhua can visit her home soon," and "It's so annoying when I see people who travel around."



