BTS wins Daesang at 'The Fact Music Awards' yet their encore stage was cut off in the middle of their performance

BTS won Daesang (Grand Prize) at 'The Fact Music Awards', yet their encore stage was abruptly shut down while the boys were singing.



On December 12th, 'The Fact Music Awards' took place without an audience due to COVID-19 concerns. The show was broadcasted via the V LIVE app, and the viewers had to buy the tickets previous to the show. BTS took home the Daesang for the 3rd time in a row at the award show, however, their encore stage at the end was abruptly cut off while the boys were singing their song "Dynamite".



Encore stages have now become an expected and ritualized part of award shows, including those held weekly. Viewers complained: "Wow I feel sorry for ARMYs who paid 12,914 KRW for this smh."

"We had to PAY and our boys were not allowed to fully celebrate and thank their fans for their Daesang????"

"Um this is not a weekly music show wth"

"They sold their tickets saying the performances were going to be unprecedented LMAO"

"They didn't have another show scheduled after theirs. Whyyy"

The below video shows their encore performance on stage. What do you think?