A fan shares how GOT7 reacted when she had a seizure in front of the members

GOT7's fan shared how the boys reacted when she had a seizure in front of them.



On December 18th, a tweet gained attention for sharing a wholesome celebrity encounter. In the TikTok video shared via Twitter, a fan shared her recollection of having a seizure in front of GOT7. In a series of TikTok videos, she revealed a detailed story of what happened at the hi-touch event after their concert. She said she blacked out right before she was about to high five Jackson at the hi-touch. She added her friends who went to the event with her later helped her to fill in the gaps.

She continued, "Youngjae was absent from the event because he was sick, but the rest of the group, every single one of them, helped me get up from the ground to go sit in the chair." She said Jinyoung and Jackson kneeled in front of her and held her hands to help her recover. She said she still can't believe that this actually happened to this day but she remembers Jackson asking her questions to help her recollect herself, Jinyoung helping her to drink water, Yugyeom standing behind her, and all the members looking so concerned for her. She concluded the story by saying she remembers the boys wishing her to get well soon as she left with the paramedics.



What a heartwarming story!

