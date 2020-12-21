CRAVITY kicks off comeback countdown with 'coming soon' teaser announcing album title and release date

CRAVITY is less than a month away from releasing a new album!

On December 21 KST, shortly after it was rumored that the group would be making a mid-January comeback, Starship Entertainment dropped an image teaser announcing the upcoming release of CRAVITY's 3rd mini album 'Season 3 - Hideout: Be Our Voice.' The album will be continuing the 'Hideout' series, which began with CRAVITY's debut album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are.'

Meanwhile, 'Season 3 - Hideout: Be Our Voice' is set for release on January 19.

Check out the full image teaser below, and stay tuned for more teasers ahead of this exciting comeback!