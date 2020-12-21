CRAVITY kicks off comeback countdown with 'coming soon' teaser announcing album title and release date

CRAVITY is less than a month away from releasing a new album!
On December 21 KST, shortly after it was rumored that the group would be making a mid-January comeback, Starship Entertainment dropped an image teaser announcing the upcoming release of CRAVITY's 3rd mini album 'Season 3 - Hideout: Be Our Voice.' The album will be continuing the 'Hideout' series, which began with CRAVITY's debut album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are.'
Meanwhile, 'Season 3 - Hideout: Be Our Voice' is set for release on January 19.
Check out the full image teaser below, and stay tuned for more teasers ahead of this exciting comeback!
Log in to comment