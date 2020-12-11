CL to feature in DPR Ian’s new song and music video

CL continues to actively participate in music projects as she is featured in DPR Ian's new song "No Blueberries ft. BPR LIVE and CL," which will release on December 18th at 12 PM KST.

On December 11th, DPR Ian made an announcement about the release of his new music on his Instagram. The artist posted a photo and tagged CL, confirming their collaboration.

DPR Ian also uploaded various photos showing the music video film site, where he is seen working with CL. Many fans are excited to hear the news of CL's new music project.



Meanwhile, CL released her double singles "+HWA+" and "+5 STAR+" in October of this year. She was to release her album 'Alpha' in November this year but postponed until early next year.



