Weeekly's Jihan will be sitting out of promotions.

She recently injured her ankle while attending schedules. She had hurt the ligament in her left ankle, and while she would not have any detriments to everyday activities, she was advised not to participate in any strenuous activity such as choreography. Because of that, Jihan will be sitting out of some of the 'We Can' promotions so she could recover.

We hope she can recover soon!