'Produce Series Investigation Committee' demands strict punishment for PD Ahn Joon Young and CP Kim Yong Bum ahead of verdict trial

Viewers of Mnet's 'Produce' series are demanding strict punishment for PD Ahn Joon Young and CP Kim Yong Bum.

During the first hearing, PD Ahn had been sentenced to 2 years of prison and a fine of 37 million KRW, while CP Kim had been sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison. In the appeals hearing, PD Ahn's sentence had been increased to 3 years.

Prosecutors had reasoned that PD Ahn and CP Kim had not only frauded all the viewers despite paid-for voting, but had also toyed with the dreams of the trainees that appeared on the show. The 'Produce Investigation Committee', consisting of the viewers, also believe the same and are collecting signatures to demand harsh punishment for PD Ahn and CP Kim.



The final verdict trial for Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum will take place on November 18th.

