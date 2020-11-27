Doppelgängers BTOB's Minhyuk & TXT's Soobin finally snap selcas + share behind stories about their encounter

It's not a trick, everyone, it's the real deal!

K-Pop's official doppelgängers BTOB's Minhyuk and TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Soobin have finally shared couple selcas, and they're literally no joke!

Last week, when BTOB 4U held their debut stage on KBS2's 'Music Bank', Minhyuk and Soobin met in person for the first time ever, marking a historic(?) moment. The two idols were shocked to see how alike they looked, and many fans demanded to see more interactions and selcas between them.

Now, the calls have been answered! Both Minhyuk and Soobin treated fans to selca posts via SNS immediately after the November 27 broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank', confirming that they met up again this week and even exchanged contact information!

Soobin wrote, "It's Soobin! I think that these are selcas many people were waiting to see hehe. I've always wanted to meet [Minhyuk] ever since my debut, and I am so thankful that he greeted me so warmly last week and this week as well. Minhyuk-sunbaenim, you are so jjang jjang handsome! I love you!"

수빈입니다!

아마 많은 분들이 기다리셨을 셀카 같아요 ㅎㅎ

데뷔 때부터 꼭 한 번은 만나 보고 싶었는데 저번주도 오늘도 넘 반갑게 맞이해주셔서 감사했습니당

민혁 선배님 짱짱 최고 잘생기셨어요 사랑함돠!#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT_수빈 #TXT_SOOBIN pic.twitter.com/CqebcaNLTC — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) November 27, 2020

Minhyuk decided to take it one step further as he commented, "aespa is me, no actually it's Soobin," using a word play on the currently trending lyrics to aespa's debut song "Black Mamba"!

Later on, BTOB's Minhyuk also shared some behind-stories about his meetings with Soobin with fans during a live broadcast.

Minhyuk: "I got a KakaoTalk message from Soobin, asking me if it was okay to post those selcas kekekeke."

Minhyuk: "The broadcast sense on 'Music Bank' was no joke today, right? It was me at the end for the ending shot, and then it dissolved into the next scene, which was Soobin's face. It was entertaining. 'Music Bank' is very sincere about Minhyuk-Soobin, Soobin-Minhyuk."

👤 : 오늘 완전 방송센스 장난아니었죠 딱 제가 나오고 디졸브돼서 수빈이 얼굴 딱 나오고

👤 : 재밌더라구 ㅎㅎ 뮤직뱅크가 민혁수빈에 더 진심이라구 수빈민혁 https://t.co/voG8CsuKes pic.twitter.com/cKCTXHjzlg — ‎오물조물 (@txt_sarangdan2) November 27, 2020

Minhyuk: "I could tell that ['Music Bank'] was very into it since last week. We were doing our interview rehearsal, and they stood me right next to Soobin. The question he was supposed to ask me, too, was actually different at first. It was just a 'TMI' question and I think it was, 'What late night snack menu do you want to eat tonight?' so my answer was sundae gopchang or something like that, but then during the rehearsal they were like, can we change the question, and so it turned out to be, 'What do you think when you look at me?'."

원래 민혁님 인터뷰가 오늘 야식 먹고 싶은 메뉴는? 이거였는데 리허설 하고 수빈이를 보면 무슨 생각이 드는지로 질문 바뀐거라구 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/uE0jEWyTTL — 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐥 (@radolsoobin) November 27, 2020

Fans still just can't get over these two legitimate K-Pop doppelgangers, commenting,

"When you keep telling the other that they're so handsome, you know you're just complimenting yourself right? Kekekeke."

"OMG most people who are known to be 'look-alikes' don't actually look that similar when they're next to each other, but here's they're literally the same kekekeke."

"I can tell them apart because I'm a fan, but I think that if non-fans saw them they might really be confused about who is who!"

"This is beyond imagination, in the selcas it's really hard to tell who's who kekekeke."

"They even talk like each other... how is this possible??"

"You literally can't believe that they come from different DNA... this is like identical twins level."

"If you see pictures of Minhyuk when he was Soobin's age, it's seriously the same person."



"The way they have that distinct lisp when they talk is the same... I'm getting goosebumps."

"The only way I can tell them apart is by the tip of the nose..."

"Those are the best 'look-alike' selcas I've ever seen."

Are you as mindblown by Minhyuk and Soobin as the netizens?