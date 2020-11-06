3

ENHYPEN release first teaser for their very own debut reality show, Mnet's 'ENHYPEN & Hi'

Rookie boy group ENHYPEN is set to star in their very own Mnet debut reality series, 'ENHYPEN & Hi'!

On November 6, Mnet unveiled a surprise teaser for ENHYPEN's upcoming 'ENHYPEN & Hi', where each of the 7 members take turns completing a 7-character acronym. The boys make sure to tell fans that if they want to see the most energetic sides of ENHYPEN they've ever seen, they'll definitely want to tune in to 'ENHYPEN & Hi' starting thsi November 11 at 8:30 PM KST. 

The series will air via Mnet as well as on YouTube through the Mnet K-Pop official channel and the Big Hit Labels official channel. 

