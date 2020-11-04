Stories of Park Ji Sun's good deeds continue to be shared in memory of her

Once again, many are brought into deeper grief as the late comedian Park Ji Sun's stories of her kind acts are being shared after her passing.

One college student posted on an online community stating that she had received help from Park Ji Sun when she was in middle school. She stated, "I'm currently a junior in college, and I've been receiving help from eight years ago when I was in middle school." The college student stated, "My dad collapsed from cerebral infarction in middle school and my mom was busy trying to nurse my dad."





The college student explained that things were not easy for her in school. She stated she would fall asleep in class and could not focus on her school work. The college student also explained that she had become distanced from her friend, and even the homeroom teacher did not have a good image of her.

At that time, the person who lent a helping hand was none other than comedian Park Ji Sun. Park Ji Sun was a classmate of the college student's literature teacher. When Park Ji Sun somehow heard about the student's story, the comedian decided to sponsor the student.





She remembers Park Ji Sun saying, "A student's job is to study and anyone can have dreams. That's what being human is."

Thanks to Park Ji Sun, the college student was able to enroll in college and have a dream. The college student stated, "She made me realize the reason to live on and she taught me that I'm someone who deserves to be loved."

The college student could not hide her sorrows after hearing the tragic news. She stated, "Park Ji Sun was the tree that was my mental support. I really hope my gratitude is able to reach heaven."

Lastly, the college student concluded the post by stating, "I know many people know that Park Ji Sun was a nice and good person. But I'm writing this post hoping that more people know about her kindness."

Just as this post, there have been more and more individuals who are sharing the good deeds that Park Ji Sun had been doing. Many remember the late comedian as someone who was always considerate of others before herself, who was always modest and kind.





If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.



