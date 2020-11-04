5

Dara celebrates 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel as she gets the gold play button

Dara was able to celebrate reaching 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel DARA TV.

On November 4th, Dara posted two photos on her social media with the caption, "I got the gold button!"


In the photo, Dara is seen holding the gold button with the channel name 'Dara TV' inscribed on it. Dara happily held the button in her arms as she shared the good news with her fans.

In particular, makeup artist/YouTuber Risabae commented on the post stating, "Wowwww Dara unnie, you're the best! Congrats."


Meanwhile, Dara is currently starring in STATV's 'Idol League Season 3' and MBC's 'Video Star.'

