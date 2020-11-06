4

Son Dam Bi explains why she winked on runway at 'Seoul Fashion Week'

AKP STAFF

Son Dam Bi explained why she winked on the runway at 'Seoul Fashion Week'.

The 'I Live Alone' 'Rainbow Club' members featured as models at the event, and Son Dam Bi was called out for winking on the runway when they all agreed to go for a simple walk. Park Na Rae expressed, "Son Dam Bi, we said we were keeping it simple. What happened with the wink?"

Son Dam Bi then explained, "It came out without my knowledge. My eyelid was shaking because of a magnesium deficit," and Sung Hoon joked, "Can you wink without even you knowing it?"

In other news, Son Dam Bi recently signed with H& Entertainment.
 

