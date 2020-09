Son Dam Bi has signed with H& Entertainment.

Her new label said, "We have worked with Son Dam Bi since 2015. She has been acting continuously in dramas, movies, and plays, and she got attention not just for her acting but also on variety shows. We will become a management for her that supports her through trust and communication."

At H& Entertainment, she joins In Kyo Jin, So Yi Hyun, Jeong In Seon, and many more actors.