'Reply 1988' actor Choi Sung Won's label makes statement on leukemia treatment

'Reply 1988' actor Choi Sung Won's label has made a statement on his leukemia treatment.



As previously reported, Choi Sung Won recovered from acute leukemia in February of 2017 after being diagnosed in May of 2016, and the cancer has returned after almost 4 years of remission. On November 20, his label stated, "Choi Sung Won was not in a situation where he was completely cured. He participated in dramas and musicals because his health really improved. He is currently undergoing treatment, and though his condition isn't perfect, it's not anything serious."



This past June, the actor starred in the musical 'Chami', but he later dropped out of the show due to health issues. His agency stated at the time, "He withdrew from 'Chami' because he couldn't participate until the end. He's not in a serious condition, but he isn't healthy enough to be acting."



Viewers of 'Reply 1988' know the actor for playing the role of Sung Noeul in the beloved drama series. He's also starred in hit dramas like 'Big Issue' and 'Psychopath Diary'. Stay tuned for updates on the actor.