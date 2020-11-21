Girls' Generation's Taeyeon opens up about joining 'Amazing Saturday' as a cast member

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon opened up about joining 'Amazing Saturday' as a cast member.



On the November 19th episode of the tvN show, Taeyeon revealed 'Amazing Saturday' is her first return to variety shows as a regular cast member since the talk show 'Win Win' in 2010. She expressed, "I was a fixed member of 'Win Win' in 2010, and this is my first time as a regular member since then. It's been 10 years."



She continued, "I'm a really big fan of 'Amazing Saturday'. I was with you all on the 100th episode. I'll do my best as a fan and with responsibility."



Are you excited Taeyeon joined 'Amazing Saturday' as a regular member?