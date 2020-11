Baek Ye Rin has revealed the latest teaser image for 'tellusboutyourself'.



In the teaser image below, Baek Ye Rin reveals the tattoos on her arms as she eats from a bag of chips. Her second full-length album 'tellusboutyourself' drops on December 10 KST.





Take a look at Baek Ye Rin's latest teaser below.