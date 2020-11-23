Pledis Entertainment updates fans on lawsuit against malicious commenters

Pledis Entertainment reiterated their stance on malicious commenters.

The label confirmed that they were continuously taking legal action against malicious commenters, the spread of false rumors, defamation of character, and other similar cases. They said, "Recently, there have been continuous cases of malicious comments and posts that go beyond what is acceptable on community sites, SNS, blogs, portal sites, and on the music sites." Pledis Entertainment confirmed that they would be taking stronger legal action and that there would be no negotiations.



The comment most likely stems from recent news that Baekho was a trainee who was supposed to make it into Wanna One but ultimately did not because PD Ahn Joon Young took him out of his original ranking. A malicious rumor that has been spreading is that Baekho asked to be left out, although Dispatch had refuted the rumors.