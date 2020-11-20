'Dispatch' refutes claims that NU'EST's Baekho asked Ahn PD to exclude him from Wanna One

On November 20, media outlet Dispatch released a portion of a Seoul District Court document from the trials of former Mnet producers Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP.

According to the document, the court ruled that trainee Kang Dong Ho, or NU'EST's Baekho, was "forcibly eliminated" from season 2 of 'Produce 101'.

Dispatched used this document to refute recent accusations raised against Baekho, in which an insider claimed that Baekho asked Ahn Joon Young PD to exclude him from Wanna One's lineup even if he was voted into the top 11.

Instead, Dispatch reported, "Kang Dong Ho was suffering from severe anxiety during 'Produce 101', to the point that he passed out on the road in the midst of filming. [Due to his condition], Kang Dong Ho relayed to Ahn PD, 'I don't have any regrets even if I'm eliminated', but he did not exclusively state that he wished to be eliminated by manipulative means."

A representative from NU'EST's side has also spoken up regarding this Dispatch report, saying, "It's true that Kang Dong Ho was taking medication for anxiety disorder during 'Produce 101', but he endured it to make NU'EST's name known. He did his best during the program, and he does not feel ashamed of any of the votes that he received during that time."

Earlier this week, the Seoul District Court released the names of trainees whose votes were unfairly manipulated by Mnet during the 'Produce' series. In season 2, it was exposed that Baekho's votes were manipulated during the final voting round so that he was eliminated from the top 11 lineup.