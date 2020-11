'GQ Korea' has announced their 'Men of the Year'.

The 2020 Men of the Year issue features Crush, Lee Dong Wook, Henry, Rain, and uniquely enough... IU. The December issue will feature 5 different covers with each 'Man of the Year', with IU's actually reading 'Woman of the Year'. The magazine, however, still calls her one of the 'Men of the Year'.

Check out the covers below.