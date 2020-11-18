Pledis Entertainment responds to Baekho's wrongful elimination from 'Produce 101 Season 2'

Pledis Entertainment responded to Baekho's wrongful elimination from 'Produce 101 Season 2'.



As previously reported, Mnet issued an official apology to the trainees who were wrongfully eliminated from the competitive reality series due to vote manipulation, and the names of the trainees who should've made the final 'Produce' project groups were released by the court.



A source from Pledis Entertainment stated, "We're glad it was clearly revealed Baekho was a victim though it is late. We'll keep an eye on the action that will be taken from now on." The label further denied rumors Baekho had stepped down from the show voluntarily following allegations by producer Kim Yong Bum that one trainee did not want to be in the final lineup.



What are your thoughts on the aftermath of the 'Produce 101' vote manipulation controversy?

