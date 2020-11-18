BAE173 tease first mini album 'Intersection: Spark' in highlight medley

BAE173 have revealed their highlight medley for 'Intersection: Spark'.



The medley above gives a preview of all the tracks on their upcoming debut mini album 'Intersection: Spark', including "Prelude: With Me", "FLY", "Words I Can't Say", "All You", and their title song "Crush on U".



As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.



BAE173 will be making their debut on November 19. Listen to the 'Intersection: Spark' preview above!